Milestone for young Madora Bay families as school construction begins

Construction has begun on a new primary school in Madora Bay. It marks a significant milestone for the Madora Bay community as this $25.7 million primary school is a first for the suburb. Premier Mark McGowan, Education and Training Minister Sue Ellery and Mandurah MP David Templeman visited the construction site on Tuesday to turn the first sod. Mr Templeman said he had been advocating for a long time for a primary school in Madora Bay. "I fought hard to secure this school - it's important for local students to have access to a world-class education here in WA and that includes access to high-quality facilities like this new primary school," he said. "Madora Bay is a rapidly growing area with many young families and this new primary school will be a fantastic addition to the local area." Read more: Plans for the site include a dedicated Kindergarten and Pre-primary block, administration block with dental therapy facilities, and two double-storey general classroom blocks. The school will also feature a general learning block with an inclusive education classroom and an art and science room. Other new facilities include a covered assembly area, music room, oval, hardball courts and cricket nets. The new school is expected to accommodate 650 students from Kindergarten to Year 6 when complete. Premier Mark McGowan said this was a chance to give young people in the area "the best possible start in life". "Giving young Western Australians a quality education is incredibly important, and this new school will cater for the growing communities in this part of the state," he said. "Young families in the area can look forward to this primary school opening its doors to local children, who will be provided with a high-quality education and wonderful environment to learn and play in," Education and Training Minister Sue Ellery said. The school was designed by Carabiner Pty Ltd and will be built by Universal Constructions Pty Ltd. It is expected to open its doors to students in 2023.

