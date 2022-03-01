Tough new WA rules shatter music industry

latest-news

Western Australia has recorded 1179 new COVID-19 cases amid warnings sudden new restrictions will force widespread event cancellations. Tuesday's figures take the number of active infections to almost 6000. Sixteen cases are in hospital but none are in intensive care. Students in year three and above must wear face masks in public, and home gatherings will be limited to 10 people when new "level two" restrictions come into effect statewide on Thursday, coinciding with the state's borders reopening. The events industry has expressed alarm at the decision to tighten level one rules which had only been in place for one week. Outdoor concerts will be capped at 500 patrons under the new restrictions. Organisers of the SummerSalt music festival in Fremantle on Tuesday said the March 6 event would not proceed. A decision on whether the festival can be rescheduled is yet to be made but cancelling the event would result in "several million dollars in lost revenue". "No outdoor concerts can be financially viable under that restriction," they said in a Facebook post. Several big-name touring artists have been forced to cancel upcoming WA shows, including Midnight Oil who expressed frustration that concerts were being targeted when crowds of up to 30,000 could still attend sporting events. Premier Mark McGowan reiterated that the level two rules were only expected to remain in place for a month. "The advice is ... that the numbers will grow rapidly in hospital and we have to put these measures in place to save lives," he told reporters. The tightening of rules comes despite 64 per cent of eligible West Australians having received their third vaccine dose. Liberal leader David Honey said businesses were getting sick of constant rule changes. "We're going to have open borders but live in a locked-down state," he said. "The plans of thousands of Western Australians have been thrown into chaos by this sudden announcement of level two restrictions." Based on WA Health modelling, Chief Health Officer Andy Robertson expects the Omicron outbreak to peak within the next three weeks at about 10,300 daily cases, 430 ward admissions and 53 ICU admissions. In his written advice to the premier, Dr Robertson said the implementation of level two restrictions would result in a peak reduction of 238 hospitalisations and 31 intensive care admissions compared to living under level one rules. He said it was important to implement the rules early rather than waiting for an increase in hospitalisations which tended to lag by two or three weeks. Weddings and funerals will be capped at 150 attendees under the new rules. Major stadiums, theatres and cinemas will have their capacity slashed to 50 per cent while hospital visits will be banned except for spouses, parents, carers, birth partners or those allowed in for compassionate reasons. Modelling suggests WA will have almost half a million cases and 129 deaths over the next six months, with 715 people admitted to ICU. So far one person has died during WA's Omicron outbreak. Australian Associated Press

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/a52590cc-1d20-4807-8595-006af76990e0.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg