Mandurah Bridge has been lit up blue and yellow to show support for Ukraine as the country prepare to enter the end of their first week since Russia's invasion. Councillor Daniel Wilkins captured the moment with a photograph, depicting the flag colours reflected from the bridge onto the water along Mandurah foreshore. A representative from the Mayor's office said the flag colours would be up until Tuesday, March 8, to show the City's support. Mayor Williams said the display was to show the City "stands with cities around the world in solidarity with the people of Ukraine".

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124091982/8d705d40-eba8-4968-9300-38d65c59fb20.jpg/r1_10_1440_823_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Mandurah bridge lit up yellow and blue to show support for Ukraine