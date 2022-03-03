latest-news, house of the week, real estate view, mandurah, dudley park, waterfront

Check out the online version of this week's Real Estate View to discover great tips, articles and homes. 4 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR Built in 2017, this property has been lovingly cared for by the one owner and still looks and feels brand new. The design of this single level residence has been carefully tailored to suit the canal entertaining lifestyle, soaking in the picturesque views and lock and leave lifestyle. Resting on a generous 533sqm block, boasting a 12.6m canal frontage, this home is sure to impress. The open-plan kitchen is perfectly positioned overlooking the dining, lounge and alfresco areas. It features stone benchtops, stainless steel appliances, a gas cooktop, ample overhead cupboards, soft close drawers and easy-care porcelain rectified floor tiles. The luxurious master suite is tucked away from the king-size minor bedrooms which all have built-in mirror door robes and ceiling fans. The second bathroom comprises a deep bath, shower, stone benchtop vanity and separate toilet. Outside there is a poured aggregate driveway, reticulated low maintenance easy care gardens and a wood-lined pitched roof alfresco area. The Jarrah L-shaped jetty has ample room for the boat, floating dock, jet skis, kayaks, and features quick access to the main Estuary channel at the end of the canal. What every boat lover would like to hear - this home is positioned close to the main Peel Harvey Estuary channel with no restrictions on boat height. It has easy access to the Dawesville channel for fishing and downtown Mandurah for grabbing a bite to eat. Just a short drive to the centre of Mandurah, this ideal location is highly sought after by locals and holidaymakers alike. Take in the gorgeous water views of the Peel Harvey Estuary as far as the eye can see and watch the dolphins and boats pass you by. Ready to make the move? This handy map of open home times will help your search.

