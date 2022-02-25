latest-news,

"The funniest thing about my career is that when I was at school, my art teacher told me not to pursue art," says Linzi Carter, a Perth artist who has amassed a massive social media following for her stunning mural work. One of Linzi's latest projects was the 'You Are' mural at Greenfields Primary school - a wall of statements designed to empower and encourage young people. While her career has seen her take on both small and large scale projects across WA, Linzi said she would always remember how she started - small and local. "I started very grassroots - I started engaging with local businesses and discussing murals," she said. "While I studied graphic design after high school, I kept gravitating back to fine art out of pure passion." Read more: Getting personal: What do the tattoos of Mandurah really mean? When Linzi was asked by someone displaying a gallery in a shopping centre to do some live painting, she jumped at the opportunity. The gallery didn't garner much interest but many shoppers opted to stop and watch Linzi's process - much to the owner's dismay. "By the end of day the guy said 'I'm not gonna need you for my business anymore... people came to watch you'." According to Linzi, this was the perfect example of not letting a setback hold her back, and she instead approached the shopping centre. "I emailed the shopping centre and asked if they had ever considered live painting and murals, and it turned into a four-year residency there." One of the first people to walk through the shopping centre and spot the mural? The man from the gallery. Read more: Mandurah couple tie the knot on 'Twos-Day' at 2.22pm "He stopped and said 'how did this happen?' - That's the thing - rejection is just redirection." In the following years, Linzi took part in a number of impressive art projects, even securing a sponsorship from Dulux. "My biggest project is a 30m wall at a Foodbank in Osborne Park. It took me two months, and it's a lion overlooking Perth City. "I really wanted to capture the heart of nurturing the city and the people of the city, providing for people who don't have anything." Her most recent passion project, the 'You Are' mural, was inspired by the importance of positive self-talk. "I already started the concept of painting positive 'You Are' statements on clothing. I knew Amber [Mandurah councillor Amber Kearns], and knew she worked at a school," Linzi said. "It was a collaborative, engaging event with the whole school community getting involved." Each member of the community was invited to write one 'You Are' statement which would positively impact members of the community. "It was incredible seeing all the different ideas from the children - they had all planned out and thought carefully about their statements." Linzi said the day sparked conversations between students, parents and teachers and created a positive "buzz" around the school. "My aim was to help change the culture in a generation of young people who are bombarded with negativity all the time. "If you can learn how to encourage other kids - it also helps you in your own resilience."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124091982/d71182d6-872f-4961-9c8b-97d7ee2f2210.jpg/r0_370_1152_1021_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg