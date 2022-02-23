Mandurah couple tie the knot on 'Twos-Day' at 2.22pm

latest-news,

For one Mandurah couple, their wedding anniversary will be a date hard to forget. Kelly and Brett Mason tied the knot on February 22, 2022 at 2.22pm, which has been christened "Twos-day". The date is a palindrome and an ambigram - reading the same left to right as it does right to left, and upside-down. Related: Happy Twosday! Why we find 22.2.22 and other such numbers so fascinating Ms Mason said the date stuck out to her husband Brett when they were talking about marriage early in the relationship. "He always liked the day so when we got engaged the date was never a question," she said. "I'm a healer so it's also a really significant energy portal. "Funnily enough it was exactly a year ago that we moved into our house as well." The loved-up couple got married in front of 15 close family and friends at their Madora Bay home. "The day was perfect," Ms Mason said. "We surprised the guests with a hummer and went to The Pen for drinks and dinner." It's been a whirlwind romance for the pair who met when ringing in 2021 and moved in together only six weeks later. "I went to his house for New Year's Eve and the rest is history," Ms Mason said. "We're a match made in Heaven." Mr and Mrs Mason weren't the only couple to get hitched on the unique date with the Perth Registry of Births, Deaths and Marriages having twelve weddings booked for the day. On average, only three or four weddings are booked a day. "I think two is definitely our lucky number now," Ms Mason said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/claire.sadler/e0d0e76b-9610-45fb-9d15-eb6bcac0efcd.jpg/r0_391_3024_2100_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg