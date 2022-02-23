latest-news,

Police are investigating a fatal crash which occurred in West Pinjarra on the evening of February 22. Around 5.20pm, a dark coloured Toyota LandCruiser was being driven south along Forrest Highway. At the same time, a silver Holden Commodore was being driven west on Paull Road. The vehicles collided at the intersection of the two roads and the 49-year-old male driver of the Commodore died at the scene. The 43-year-old male driver of the Toyota received minor injuries and was taken to Peel Health Campus for treatment. Anyone with information regarding this crash, or who saw either of the vehicles involved being driven prior to the crash, is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report the information online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au.

Fatal crash in West Pinjarra kills 49-year-old driver