When Rebecca O'Connor was six years old, growing up in Ireland, she recalls sitting down with her family to watch television. As the only black girl in her village, she hadn't seen many people around who looked like her but someone appeared on the screen who changed her life forever - Tina Turner. "Her hair was huge, she had these big lips with a mini skirt on and that mad voice, she resonated with me," Rebecca told the Mail. "I started mimicking her, combing my hair likes hers, singing through my hairbrush and putting on shows in my bedroom." Flashforward to adulthood, and Rebecca has a successful career as a Tina Turner impersonator, has appeared on The Voice Australia, and on February 27, she performed her show Simply the Best: Rebecca O'Connor as Tina Turner to a sold-out audience at the Mandurah Performing Arts Centre. Rebecca said her love for performing started at four years old, when she got into Irish dancing. "I was adopted by my Irish parents Michael and Anne O'Connor and I was the only black girl in the village growing up in Ireland. "I started Irish dancing and I got really good, I was eighth in the world." Rebecca was a regular star in shows and competitions for Irish dancing in County Cork, including shows for cruise liners like the QE2. At the big parties that would take place after her Irish dancing shows, Rebecca began miming to Tina Turner songs as what she said was "a little bit of a joke" at first. "I started miming to her songs at the big dos and dancing as Tina. But then I decided to take a few years to start studying her and getting the voice right. "Irish dancing made me able to dance like her - she has a very unusual strut and is always on her toes." Rebecca's Tina Turner act started to garner widespread attention, and she won the prestigious competition 'Stars in their Eyes' in Europe, performing in front of 33 million viewers. "After I won that my career took off. I had Louis Walsh helping me at that stage, who used to represent Westlife, Boyzone, Girls Aloud and acts like that." Being bitten by the travel bug, Rebecca decided she wanted to see the world, finding herself living for stints in Jersey, Spain and eventually travelling around Australia. "I loved travelling around Australia. I ended up in business with Dennis Dunston (former manager of Fleetwood Mac), with a plan to take the Tina Turner show global." Rebecca reflected on the ultimate star-struck moment when Tina Turner herself endorsed her show. "She said 'she's so good it's scary - if I had her energy today I'd still be touring'." Deciding to settle in Australia, Rebecca obtained a distinguished talent visa and lived in Noosa for 12 years before moving to Perth. In 2021, Rebecca auditioned for The Voice Australia, singing 'Proud Mary' as her audition piece. She turned the chairs of both Jessica Mauboy and Rita Ora with her passionate rendition. Rebecca said the auditions happened during the pandemic at a time where her performance calendar had been completely halted. "It was a total whim to audition - I'm always touring so I don't usually do things like that. "It was an experience and a half, and was so great to be around fabulous musicians, fabulous artists and to hang out with musical people again rather than being stuck indoors." When her time on The Voice was over, after being eliminated just before the 'knockout rounds', Rebecca came back to Perth, and alongside Mr Dunston, planned out her next tour - with a stop at Mandurah's biggest venue. "I wouldn't mind living in Mandurah actually," Rebecca laughed. "We completely sold out our Mandurah show. It's a new show - it's more of a Vegas show. With lockdowns we've had the time to plan out and put new stuff into it - like dancers, acrobats, amazing lighting and costumes." She said her time touring around WA had rejuvenated her spirits after a tough few years with the pandemic. "Like everybody else, when I'm not doing what I'm born to do it's soul destroying. "This is actually really uplifting my whole life again - to be able to go out and perform and sell out places again and realise that people haven't forgotten."

