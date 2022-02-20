latest-news,

Police are seeking information about the whereabouts of 19-year-old Jeryahn Mullaney, who they believe may be able to assist with an investigation into several burglary offences in the Mandurah area. Mr Mullaney is described as olive-skinned, 160cm tall, with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes. It is believed Mr Mullaney has strong ties to Mandurah and Armadale and may be in one of those areas. Members of the public are advised to call police on 131 444 if they see Mr Mullaney, and are asked not to approach him.

Mandurah police seek whereabouts of 19-year-old Jeryahn Mullaney