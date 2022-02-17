latest-news,

Mandurah detectives have arrested a 28-year-old man relation to an alleged assault which left a 76-year-old man in hospital with serious injuries. Around 5.10pm on February 16, the male victim was sitting at a seafood restaurant on the Mandurah foreshore when it is alleged a man not known to him approached him and punched him in the face, causing him to fall back into a flower bed. The offender then punched the man again while he was on the ground. Senior Sergeant Kris McDonald from Mandurah Detectives said the incident was "unbelievable". "The elderly gentleman was simply attending our local restaurant area to meet up with family - to have an innocent night out with his family," Snr Sgt McDonald said. "Families should feel that they can come to the local area in Mandurah and go home safely." After WA Police circulated pictures of the alleged offender on social media, they were given information which led to his apprehension. "As a result of those images and the community support around this investigation we've been able to identify someone we're alleging was involved." The 28-year-old was charged with one count of aggravated assault occasioning in bodily harm. "I can't explain it - it appears as though it's an unprovoked attack," Snr Sgt McDonald said. He added the investigation into the attack was ongoing and thanked the public for their support.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124091982/5e41bd37-3f97-4f7b-968f-2de71ab493b6.jpg/r0_21_3176_1815_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg