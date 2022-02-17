latest-news,

Sue Hasey, a seasoned performer in the Peel, is directing an Elvis-themed production Spaghetti from Graceland at Harbour Theatre. Ms Hasey began her performing career acting, modelling and dancing professionally in Canada before migrating to Australia. She has performed locally since 2011 with a number of community theatre clubs, including Murray Music and Drama Club, Rockingham Theatre and Koorliny Arts Centre. Taking the role of director after years of being an actor was a natural progression for Ms Hasey, who said her experience helped her mould performances which would engage audiences. Read more: WA regional events score funding boost "I approach directing slightly differently to other directors I have worked with," she said. "I watch as an audience member, rather than a director, for the first few rehearsals and let the actors feel their way. "That method may be confusing for some actors but I believe it gives them confidence and the knowledge that I want to hear their ideas." Spaghetti from Graceland is a comedic play written by Noel O'Neill set two years after Elvis's death and follows the Elvis-obsessed Nutz family. "The humour of the script is the main appeal," Ms Hasey said. "As always with Noel's plays, you can feel the characters and empathise with the situations they are in." Spaghetti From Graceland will perform from March 4-20 at Harbour Theatre, and tickets can be purchased via TazTix.

Sue Hasey to direct Spaghetti from Graceland for Harbour Theatre