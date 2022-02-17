latest-news,

Mandurah police are investigating a serious assault which left a 76-year-old man in hospital with severe facial injuries. Around 5.10pm on February 16, the victim was sitting at a seafood restaurant on Marine Terrace when he was approached by the offender - a man not known to him. The offender punched the victim in the face causing him to fall back into a flower bed and then punched him again whilst he was on the ground. As a result of this, the 76-year-old received serious facial injuries and was taken to Peel Health Campus for treatment. Detectives wish to speak to the man pictured who they believe can assist them with this investigation. Anyone with any information regarding this assault is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au. Anyone with dash-cam or mobile phone vision relating to this incident can upload it directly to investigators via this link.

Police investigate assault of 76-year-old man at Mandurah seafood restaurant