Mandurah woman fined for smashing car with tomahawk

A 53-year-old Mandurah woman has pleaded guilty to destroying the windscreen of her ex-friend's Nissan Skyline with a tomahawk. The court heard that on January 28, the woman was visited at home by a couple with whom she and her partner used to live. After a dispute which led to the couple moving out of her home and a number of conversations about them picking up their property, the woman put their remaining belongings on the verge. The couple showed up at her house and after an argument with the female, the woman took a tomahawk from her friend, also on the property at the time, and began smashing the windscreen of the Nissan Skyline. It was alleged that the male in the car got out and hit the accused on the head with a torch, and that the accused's partner then armed himself with a wooden pole and hit the male in the elbow. After being struck in the head, the accused continued to hit the windscreen with the tomahawk. Later that day, police located the woman with the tomahawk and arrested her. Legal aid lawyer Claudia Smilovitis said her client had no damage offences on her record, and had not offended since 2019, with previous offences being drug-related. She said the woman also had a rare disorder with a life expectancy of 57, and that at 53 she was near the end of her life. The woman also suffered from several mental illnesses including ADHD, PTSD, depression, borderline personality and dissociative identity disorder. The court heard that the accused had a "turbulent at best" relationship with the owner of the car and that she had asked her to "please leave the property" before using the tomahawk. Magistrate Atkins interjected, stating she found it "hard to believe" that the woman, armed with a tomahawk told the person yelling at her to "please leave". The defence said that the woman had been through treatment for previous drug and alcohol issues, knew her behaviour had been "appalling" and wanted to set a better example for her young grandchildren. The court heard that the owner of the car requested reparations for the car as she was not insured and that the estimate was $300-$1000. Magistrate Atkins said she would not be ordering reparations which were a broad estimate given by a person who was "also behaving inappropriately in public". The woman was fined $1000 with $134.50 in costs.

Mandurah woman fined for smashing car with tomahawk