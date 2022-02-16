latest-news,

A 52-year-old Greenfields woman has pleaded guilty to attacking her ex-partner with a knife. Police prosecutor Sergeant Tamara Read told Mandurah Magistrates Court on Tuesday that the woman had got into an argument with the 47-year-old male victim, with whom she had a previous relationship. The argument escalated and the woman took a 30cm carving knife from the kitchen and used it to cause a puncture wound to the man. Photographs of the victim's wound were provided to Magistrate Leanne Atkins. On Tuesday, February 1 police arrested the woman and took her to Mandurah Police Station where she participated in a recorded interview and made partial admissions. She pleaded guilty to one charge of unlawful wounding with a circumstance of aggravation. The matter was adjourned until February 25 for sentencing. The woman was released on bail which conditions prohibiting her from contacting the man or coming within 100m of him.

Greenfields woman pleads guilty to attacking ex-partner with carving knife