Halls Head resident Pat Kirkham has rats in her garden and she wants them gone. About 10 days ago, Ms Kirkham noticed the heavy canvas covers she had made for her worm garden, which only has vegetables and egg shells, had been chewed through. Read more: Three days later, her husband saw a rat running along the fence. Other Halls Head residents have noticed rats in their garden too, eating vegetable patches and disturbing the ground. In the 24 years Ms Kirkham and her husband have been Halls Head residents, they have never seen a rat in their garden. "I went online, it recommended a mixture of wholemeal flour, bicarbonate of soda and sugar, mix it up and put it in little dishes. I did that and some of it has been taken," Ms Kirkham said. Read: Support kids with heart diseases like Daniel on Sweetheart Da Mandurah Pest Control owner Lindsay Hollingsworth said he had seen rats appearing earlier than normal in Mandurah. "They are a little earlier than normal, rats are more likely to be found in the garden as the roof space is too hot at this time of year. They normally attack fruit and dog biscuits [left out]," Mr Hollingsworth said. With incredibly hot days and dry conditions, the recent weather could be playing a part in the rats making an early appearance this year. Read: Young Mandurah family left shaken after thieves burgled home as they slept "The hot weather may have pushed them out into the gardens a bit more than usual," Mr Hollingsworth said. "Rats don't drink freestanding water or liquids, they gain water from food sources. We recommend if people are seeing rodents, do external rodent baiting. Purchase traps from Bunnings or a professional pest control," Mr Hollingsworth said, adding that reducing food sources and nesting sites in the garden could also help. Regarding Ms Kirkham's DIY solution to controlling her rat problem, Mr Hollingsworth said unfortunately it was unlikely to help the situation.

