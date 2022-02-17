latest-news, property, real estate view, falcon

Check out the online version of this week's Real Estate View to discover great tips, articles and homes. From the moment you set eyes on 16B Mathew Street, you can't help but appreciate how beautiful, well-maintained and loved this home is. Stepping through the double door entrance, you are greeted by modern neutral décor. From within the entrance hall, you will find the first of four bedrooms complete with built-in robes, the first of three bathrooms, a separate toilet and the laundry. On the opposite side of the entrance hall is the shopper's entrance which provides direct access into the home from the double garage. Further along the hallway, you will find the home office, which could be used as an additional bedroom. Continuing through the home, the vast open-plan living area is situated to the rear of the property and is full of natural light. The centrally placed kitchen is in prime position to entertain and flows seamlessly out to the alfresco area. The separate home theatre is enclosed with double doors and complete with feature recessed ceilings. Upstairs you will find yet another living space that runs parallel with the hotel-inspired master; offering an ensuite bathroom, walk-in robe and direct access out to the balcony. Two further guest bedrooms with built-in robes share the third bathroom. Heading outside, you will instantly feel relaxed surrounded by the easy-care established gardens. Gated access is found to the eastern side of the home while the front yard could easily be adapted to suit boat parking if required. With modern-day extras, from solar panels to ducted reverse-cycle airconditioning, 16B Mathew Street has everything you could need. Ready to make the move? This handy map of open home times will help your search.

