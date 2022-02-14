OPINION: When COVID knocks, why is it always the arts that takes the hit?

comment,

Picture this... it's 2020, Western Australia has just gone into its first lockdown. We're all scared - for our loved ones, ourselves, our future. In those moments of isolation, what did we turn to? We curled up on the couch and tuned into our favourite television shows - we had remote movie nights with friends over Zoom, listened to albums, read books. When things go awry in the world, the first thing we turn to is the arts - so why is it that when it's time to make COVID-related adjustments, it's always the arts taking a massive hit? Now, don't get me wrong - I support doing everything in our power to keep the vulnerable safe from COVID - I'm triple-vaccinated, I wear my mask, wash my hands and check in everywhere I go. However, I struggle to accept that a football match which draws in thousands of people without requiring proof of vaccination poses less of a risk than a concert or musical which draws a smaller crowd with stricter protocols in place. As both the entertainment and sports reporter for the Mandurah Mail I immediately noticed the discrepancies between the two industries. My inbox was flooded with entertainers and performance venues letting me know that their shows had been cancelled, their performers had been denied entry into the state and that they would be taking massive financial hits. In the same day, I would see news reports of sports events going forward on a large scale and teams receiving exemptions without hassle. I'm not saying that sports and other industries haven't suffered during this pandemic - I've had young athletes email me disappointed that they have been unable to make it interstate for championships too - and the clubs being impacted? The grassroots clubs. Why is it that the AFL grand final, which saw people who had broken quarantine make it into the venue, was able to go ahead - but the entire interstate performance season of Peel arts venues has been halted? What is the difference? Is it the money that sports-related gambling brings? Is it because the people making decisions in the government are sports fans? It feels like we've been transported back to high school, and the arty kids are being bullied and told their interests are "not important enough" or "cool enough" comparatively. This really does seem so simple to me - if the arts have to shut down due to concerns about audience sizes or interstate performers bringing COVID in - then ALL industries who meet those requirements should be shut down along with them. My support is behind the essential workers - the nurses, doctors, teachers, immunologists who are working hard to keep the world afloat - if we shut down in order to protect them, all artists will understand. But when an entire football team can come over without having to quarantine but one singular, fully-vaccinated, interstate artist has to cancel their show - is it really about protecting our vulnerable? I implore you, next time you have a night off, go and see a community theatre play, watch a regional band perform their music, go to a stand-up comedy show at your local pub. Support the arts, because the government won't.

