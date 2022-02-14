latest-news,

West Coolup actor Cooper Gray has taken on a leading role in Old Mill Theatre's production of Beautiful Thing, a powerful coming-of-age play which has struck a chord among LGBTQIA+ audiences around the world. The play, written by Jonathan Harvey, follows Jamie (played by Cooper), a shy, sensitive teenager who has a secret crush on Ste, the athletic boy next door. Cooper said he was honoured to play the role, and looked forward to sharing a nuanced performance with audiences. "Jamie is a wonderful character, filled with love, youthful energy and a bit of wit," he said. "Each of the characters in this play are trying to come to terms with their identity, and that is something that feels very relatable to me." After finishing a theatre and drama degree at Murdoch University, Cooper got involved in community theatre, with his most recent production, Happy Days, performing at Murray Music and Drama Club. This role will allow Cooper to embody the character of Jamie and his journey in what is an important story for the gay community. "The production has been a great experience, with a talented and dedicated cast and crew committing themselves to an amazingly emotional performance, which has resulted in a joyous and rewarding experience for me," Cooper said. Director Barry Park said the characters were "interesting and delicately detailed with genuine voices". "There is absorbing conflict, aching, soul-searching emotion and clever, amusing teenage banter," Mr Park said. "It is ultimately a celebration of a beautiful relationship." Beautiful Thing, which will be accompanied by a soundtrack of Mamma Cass music, will perform at Old Mill Theatre from March 11-20 and tickets can be purchased via TryBooking.

West Coolup actor Cooper Gray to play Jamie in 'Beautiful Thing' at Old Mill Theatre