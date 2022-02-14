latest-news,

February 14 is not only Valentine's Day but Sweetheart Day. A day to help kids like six-year-old Daniel Hill fight congenital heart disease (CHD). Madora Bay resident Daniel was born with a CHD known as tetralogy of fallot, a complex heart defect that affects normal blood flow through the heart. Following successful open-heart surgery at five months of age, and a ballooning procedure at three years old, Daniel now undergoes regular heart health monitoring at Perth Children's Hospital. His parents Anne and Peter Hill, have had the ongoing support of understanding employees, as well as HeartKids, to help the family from the moment Daniel's condition was diagnosed during the 20 weeks prenatal scan. "Procedure times were hard, especially with another young child - pre-surgery was the hardest because he looked so pale and wasn't allowed to cry due to the risk of effecting his oxygen levels," Ms Hill said. "HeartKids provided amazing emotional support. I really struggled and they were amazing people to have on your side. "Daniel is now a beautiful boy who loves maths, swimming and riding his bike." Read more: During February 2022, the Hill family is encouraging Australians to help HeartKids by purchasing a special $5 heart beads bracelet in support for families affected by CHD. The bracelets symbolise the beads that many heart kids receive during hospital stays, with each distinctive bead standing for a specific challenge, procedure, or treatment. Full details can be accessed here, https://www.sweetheartday.org.au/

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/claire.sadler/f5b5d300-8700-42eb-a73a-dc5a0ce98642.png/r0_52_276_208_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg