Police are investigating a fatal crash between two motorcycles in Keysbrook on February 12, which resulted in the death of a 37-year-old man. Around 11.26am, a blue Suzuki motorcycle and a grey Kawasaki motorcycle were both travelling west on Kingsbury Drive when they collided near the intersection of Gobby Road. The 58-year-old male rider of the Kawasaki was taken to Royal Perth Hospital for treatment of serious injuries and the 37-year-old male rider of the Suzuki died at the scene. Major Crash investigators are conducting an examination of the scene and are appealing for any witnesses to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report the information online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au. Dash-cam or mobile phone vision relating to this crash can uploaded directly to investigators via this link.

Crash on Kingsbury Drive, Serpentine-Jarrahdale, kills 27-year-old motorcyclist