Peel Multicultural Association held Chinese New Year celebrations on Sunday at Mandjar Square, with performances, stall holders and a cultural Lion Dance creating an exciting atmosphere. The day began with a Welcome to Country and didgeridoo performance by George Walley of Mandurah Dreaming. The Sunflower Dancers then performed a Happy Chinese New Year dance in traditional Chinese dress, kicking off the day's celebrations. 2022 marks the Year of the Tiger in the Chinese Zodiac. Anyone born this year is considered strong, courageous, active and never afraid of a challenge. After a Tai Chi demonstration by Lina Feng, the much-anticipated performance of the day was ready to take place. The Chinese Lion Dance made it's way through the festival, with onlookers offering the lion treats to encourage it to continue dancing. The dance was accompanied by beating drums, clashing symbols and resounding gongs. The Lion Dance is said to bring good fortune and prosperity.

