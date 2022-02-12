latest-news,

A fire in Dudley Park has been extinguished within an hour of it being reported to emergency services, with volunteer and career firefighters from Falcon and Mandurah attending the scene. The fire was reported at 11.32am this morning near Hermitage Street and Shanto Court, and a representative from the Department of Fire and Emergency Services said it appeared to be near the garden of a residential property. "The fire was contained and as of 12.07pm there is no running fire. Volunteers will be there for the next few hours cleaning up."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124091982/4a076fcf-c7dc-47b1-b7c0-685f65e2ec4d.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Mandurah and Falcon firefighters attended and extinguished a fire in Dudley Park.