community,

Concerts will be back on at the Mandurah Senior Centre from March 2. Soloist Sharon Woodward will take to the stage to perform and tell her story. She began her musical journey as a semi professional vocalist aged 14 in 1976 when she was discovered by an extremely popular dance band called the Likely Lads. Up until then she had sung in school productions taking lead roles in Gilbert and Sullivan's Pirates of Penzance and The Mikado as well as receiving private singing lessons. Ms Woodward also plays several musical instruments. Needing a change of direction in 1985, Sharon joined another band by the name of Blue Velvet as the co lead singer and keyboard player. Her show will commence at 1.15pm and go until 2.45pm. For more information call Delys on 9550 3799.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/claire.sadler/3c19fcf3-bc97-464a-885e-603c90ca302e.jpg/r0_79_640_441_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Musician Sharon Woodward coming to Mandurah Senior Centre