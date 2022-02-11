latest-news,

One death has been reported as WA records 51 new local cases and 48 travel-related cases. It's the second death of a Western Australian who acquired the virus locally since the start of the pandemic. Premier Mark McGowan said the man in his 70s had underlying medical conditions and WA Health didn't have a record of vaccination. The patient is not connected to the Juniper Aged Care outbreak. Of the new local cases, 44 are linked to close contacts, and seven are being investigated. Some of the new local cases were infectious in the community. WA Health is urging anyone with symptoms to seek a PCR test. Today's new cases include 23 self-reported RATs, primarily interstate travellers. WA Health continues to work closely with The Juniper Residential Aged Care Facility and the Commonwealth Government on the Bentley COVID-19 outbreak. Authorities continue to monitor and advise. All cases and their identified close contacts are in quarantine. Today's figures bring the state's total number of active COVID-19 cases to 482. Currently, there's no one in hospital. WA has recorded 2,140 cases since the COVID-19 pandemic began, with 1,648 recovering from the virus.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/claire.sadler/e8e29603-5de9-466a-9f06-f4c939bd4af1.jpg/r2_52_798_502_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Man dies in hospital as WA records 51 new local COVID-19 cases