latest-news,

Primadonna productions will be presenting their new show, the Curse of the Mummy, which features an ensemble of 26 strong performers, from February 11-12 at Pinjarra Civic Centre. The show is a comic musical, with act one being set in 1920s Sydney, and act two transporting the audience to the pyramids of Egypt. Director Carole Dhu said the cast had spent almost six months rehearsing for this production. "The kids, who are all aged 8-17, have been rehearsing since August last year, so they are very excited to finally be getting to perform," Ms Dhu said. The main character, a Professor intent on discovering the secrets of ancient Egypt, is a protagonist who will get the cast into a lot of trouble, according to Ms Dhu. "The group traipse off to Egypt in Act Two to open the tomb of Karaan. "Despite being warned, Professor and his travel companions consider the legend of the Mummy to be a lot of superstitious nonsense - until he turns up in the 'flesh'." Tickets can be purchased via trybooking, with a complimentary wine for adults patrons - there will also be a raffle for those who bring along some loose change. All patrons 12+ will be required to wear masks, and in line with mandates on theatres, all people 16+ must provide proof of vaccination.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124091982/1c6f2ff6-ef91-490f-93f8-f99d741c1ce6.jpg/r0_266_843_742_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg