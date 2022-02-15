latest-news,

Overwhelming welfare concerns continue to mount for 50-year-old Barragup man Lee Kirkham, who has now been missing for six weeks. Mr Kirkham was last seen about 10pm near his Barragup home on Tuesday, January 4 and had been spotted earlier in the day at Mandurah Forum Shopping Centre. His father Michael Kirkham joined police in a press conference on January 27, and made a tearful plea to the public asking for any information. A Police Media spokeswoman told the Mail inquiries into his whereabouts were ongoing and that family and friends of Lee were "extremely concerned". "Extensive searches have been conducted in the area he was last sighted - including inquiries with local businesses in the area," the spokeswoman said. "Police have spoken to family and friends of Lee and are all are extremely concerned as no-one has heard from him which is out of character." Mr Kirkham was last seen wearing a long-sleeved blue and black flannelette shirt and black jeans, and is not believed to be in possession of his mobile phone or vehicle. Anyone who has seen Mr Kirkham since January 27, or has any information about his whereabouts is urged to contact police on 131 444 or to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au.

