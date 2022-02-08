latest-news,

For only the second time in its 29 year history, Fairbridge Festival has been cancelled, with organisers FolkWorld citing COVID-19 uncertainty and restrictions as the reason. Folkworld president Drew Diamond said the team had been trying to find solutions to the challenges they were facing, but there were "too many uncertainties" for them to confidently proceed. "The Fairbridge Festival production is a complex system involving thousands of audience members, musicians, artists, staff, suppliers, vendors, sponsors, and volunteers," Mr Diamond said. "While the COVID-19 management measures in WA appear to be effective at this stage, the increasing uncertainties surrounding the holding of a large music and family festival in April are too many and complex to proceed safely." Related: Mr Diamond added that while their "hearts were heavy" after the decision, their passion to unite and bring people together while supporting the arts and music scene remained the same. "The team are working tirelessly behind the scenes to find creative new ways for us to stay connected and come together soon." Despite the event having to cancel, FolkWorld is continuing with the Act Belong Commit Fairbridge Festival Quest Youth Songwriting Competition for young songwriters aged 12 to 18 years, as well as with their annual fundraising raffle. .All tickets purchased to Fairbridge Festival 2022 will be automatically refunded via Moshtix.

Fairbridge Festival 2022 has officially been cancelled due to COVID