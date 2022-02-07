latest-news,

Mandurah SES's only emergency backup generator has been stolen from the unit's Greenfields headquarters. The generator was stolen at 2am on Monday from 31 Education Drive. It is bright orange and was loaded on a trailer with 'Coates' written on the side. The registration plate of the generator is 1TJT456 and weighs about one tonne. Read: CCTV footage shows the thief using an angle-grinder on the primary gate, then breaking the lock on the generator and attaching the trailer to their four-door burgundy Holden Seda before driving away. They worked alone and did not take anything else from the scene. The generator is an important piece of equipment for Mandurah SES, and is used as a backup power source during emergencies and for community events. It is the unit's only backup generator, meaning they will not have backup power at emergencies until it is returned or is replaced. Mandurah SES media officer Bec Burns said it was the first time something like this had happened since being in their current unit in Greenfields. "If we are anywhere that needs a source of power and doesn't have a primary source, we'll use our generators. "Now we won't be able to have our backup power source," Ms Burns said. Mandurah unit manager Chris Strickland said the theft was "disappointing". "It's a community resource, it makes it inconvenient to do our job. We can't replace it quickly, we'll have to hire one, rather than have our own," Mr Strickland said. He said it would be more difficult to attend emergencies where a generator was required. Mr Strickland said the generator was donated by Coates after the 2012 storms with UGL providing the trailer. Read: UPDATE: Nambeelup bushfire downgraded to watch and act but fire conditions could change It was brought to every local fire, and was deployed to Nambeelup and Bridgetown during the recent emergencies. Though it was not used in these fires, Mr Strickland said it was an important piece of equipment for the SES and fire brigade in case power was lost and they needed to pump water to combat the flames. Mandurah SES is calling on the community to keep a look out for the generator parked in driveways or on the road. It is easily identifiable, painted orange and has the 'Coates' logo on the trailer. If any community member spots the generator or has any information, contact police.

