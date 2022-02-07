Bigger than ever: Mandurah's annual Chinese New Year's festival

latest-news,

The annual Mandurah Chinese New Year festival will be held Sunday, February 13 from 10am - 3pm in Mandjar Square. It is the first time in five years that the festival will be held outdoors, and Peel Multicultural Association president Virginia Pitts expects this year to be bigger and better. Read: "We want to invite the Mandurah community to come along and experience the Chinese culture with the highlight of Dragon/Lion dance," Ms Pitts said. In Chinese culture, the lion dance is performed to bring prosperity and good luck for the upcoming year. The free event will also include craft activities, market stalls, a costume parade, multicultural dancing and performances and Chinese cultural workshops and demonstrations. Everyone is welcome to join the workshops, which include traditional Chinese and other cultural dancing. Read: Former Mail journalist follows her EDM/popstar dreams with first single release 2022 marks the year of the tiger, which is the theme for this years festival in Mandurah. which in Chinese culture, represents strength, courage and bravery. Mandurah's Chinese New Year will be celebrating the tiger throughout the day. For more details on Mandurah's Chinese New Year, click here: https://www.facebook.com/events/3150793201856560 .

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/158199151/52ea2978-8875-4be2-83d4-ee89152a0b4b.jpg/r9_378_4023_2646_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg