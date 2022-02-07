latest-news,

The 23-year-old victim of a shooting which took place in Warnbro yesterday has died in hospital from his injuries. Rockingham police attended a home on Bondi Crescent in Warnbro at 6.20pm on February 6 and discovered the man with a bullet wound in his leg. Police and paramedics provided emergency first aid to the man before he was conveyed to hospital in a critical condition. A spokesperson from police media confirmed at 2.47pm on February 7 that the man had passed away. Homicide squad detectives are now investigating the case, and they are urging members of the public to come forward with any information. Anyone with knowledge regarding this incident can make a report by calling Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or making an online report via crimestopperswa.com.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124091982/c0dcbc40-f6ad-4121-a592-21d527c7bf93.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Homicide squad investigate shooting which killed a 23-year-old man in Warnbro