31 local cases and 15 travel-related cases were recorded to 8pm last night. Of the new local cases, 25 are linked to close contacts. Some of the new local cases were infectious in the community. Contact tracers are working to determine potential public exposure sites which will be uploaded to the HealthyWA website when confirmed. All new cases are now in quarantine. Today's figures bring the state's total number of active COVID-19 cases to 249. Of these, 12 are in hotel quarantine and 237 are in self-quarantine. WA has recorded 1,712 cases since the COVID-19 pandemic began, with 1457 recovering from the virus. Anyone in the Perth, Peel, Wheatbelt and the South West regions - particularly the greater Bunbury area - experiencing any symptoms should get tested immediately and isolate until they receive a negative result. This applies to anyone symptomatic - even if you have not visited a listed exposure site.

WA detects 31 new local COVID-19 cases