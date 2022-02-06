latest-news,

Officers are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Forrest Highway near Nobel Road in Binningup on Sunday, February 6. Around 3:15am, a silver Nissan Patrol was travelling northbound on Forrest Highway approaching the intersection of Noble Road, when the vehicle lost control causing it to roll. The 20 year old male driver and a five month old male passenger were killed in the crash. A two-year-old girl and four-year-old boy were also in the vehicle at the time of the crash, and were taken to Bunbury Regional Hospital with minor injuries. Major Crash investigators are conducting an examination of the scene and are appealing for any witnesses to call Crime Stoppers on 1800333000 or report the information online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au. Dash-cam or mobile phone vision relating to this crash can uploaded directly to investigators via this link: https://wapf.au.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/fatalcrashforresthighwaybinningup

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/claire.sadler/c3a88ba0-179b-4300-b1da-dc4876c60196.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Two children injured, one male and five month old deceased in Binningup crash