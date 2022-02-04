latest-news,

Perth-based tribute bands 'the Australian Beatles' and 'Jumping Jack Flash', are headed to the Mandurah Performing Arts Centre with their double-headline show designed to transport audiences back to the golden era of music. The Australian Beatles spent the past six years performing a world tour across cruise ships in Australia, Asia, the Pacific and New Zealand. Dave Swan, who plays Ringo, said the show will begin with the Beatles' early years and journey through the Sgt. Pepper and Abbey Road eras with authentic costumes and instruments. "We are delighted to be putting on a WA Theatre Tour this year and we can't wait to perform at Mandurah Performing Arts Centre," Mr Swan said. "We can't wait to get back into the theatres to entertain our loyal cruise ship passengers together with our land-loving audiences." After the interval, Rolling Stones tribute band Jumping Jack Flash will take the stage to perform the band's greatest hits from the '60s, '70s and '80s. Jumping Jack Flash, comprised of Tommy Jennis as Mick Jagger and Rocky Evangelisti as Keith Richards have also headlined a number of cruise ship tours as the original 'glimmer' twins. The All Star Showstoppers event will perform at MANPAC on February 26, and tickets can be purchased via this link.

The Australian Beatles and Jumping Jack Flash to perform tribute show for the Beatles and the Rolling Stones at MANPAC