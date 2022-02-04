Rotary Christmas Wishing Well raises over $250,000

community,

The wishes of many community groups will be granted when proceeds from the Rotary Christmas Wishing Well are distributed. During December and January, a display of colourful Christmas lights adorning hundreds of canal houses were seen by thousands of boats loaded with local residents and visitors. The Rotary Christmas Wishing Well was located at the end of the main illuminated canal, attracting well wishers to throw coins into a large net. Cruise boat operators generously supported the project by encouraging their passengers to donate to Rotary. With this year's donations, the total exceeded $250,000. Read more: For over fourteen years the Rotary Christmas Wishing Well project, first started by the Rotary Club of Mandurah, has received donations to support local community groups, distributed through a process of grant applications. Many Rotarians and partners are involved in erecting the signage and net structure, cleaning the net and collecting the coins very early every morning, and dismantling and storing the equipment. Besides donating coins, Aldi tokens, car wash tokens, washers and many foreign coins were received. However, only a handful of prawns were collected! In previous years, grants have been distributed to over a hundred youth and family organisations including FoodBank and Passages Youth Centre. Grants up to $2,000 are available to qualifying community organisations now, by applying at https://portal.clubrunner.ca/8108. General queries can be sent to mandurahdistrictsrotary@gmail.com.

