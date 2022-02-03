latest-news,

One Rockingham man is getting creative to tackle mental health, particularly among the homeless. Damien Drummond went to rehabilitation several times for his bipolar before finding a solution that worked for him. Mr Drummond is now using his first-hand experiences to help those struggling with their own mental health through hands on workshops. The not-for-profit called Ask Don't Mask Mental Health Inc. will offer people several programs including learning to create films, graphic design, meditation, yoga, art, and fixing mountain bikes and cars. "I've been to a few rehabilitation centres that were church based and you had to do book work," Mr Drummond said. "The whole time I've gone to speak about my traumas nothing worked until I went to an Indigenous healing corporation called Holographic Kinetics. "You lie on this stretcher bed and they talk to the spiritual dimension and all this trauma came up that I didn't even know I had been through - the root cause of it was when I was young so I had blocked it out." Read more: His own healing inspired him to help people like himself who don't feel better after standard solutions. "We do need the side where you can speak about your issues but that doesn't work for everyone," he said. "You go to a psychiatrist and they prescribe you with tablets - I used to be on about 25 tablets a day. "What I was seeing was people coming out of these rehabilitation centres on all of this medication and then they would drink and get in trouble because they're on so much medication." Glen Spowart is just one person Mr Drummond has already been able to support. "I was on the streets for 22 years and Damien helped me," Mr Spowart said. "I've had some tragic losses but now I have a house and I'm helping out in the workshop." Ask Don't Mask workshops will allow people to not only heal through hands on experiences but also give them skills to get jobs. Mr Drummond is now calling for funding, grants or sponsorships in order to open in Rockingham. "If we get funding we can grow bigger because right now I'm only one person," he said. "It is something close to my heart - I have to do something here." Visit Ask Don't Mask on Facebook for more information.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/claire.sadler/edb3e3ba-2619-489a-a803-c3b3b311da0a.jpg/r573_535_4032_2489_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg