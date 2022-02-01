latest-news,

What do you do when you find marine debris and rope in waterways or along the coast? For Stevie Shields, owner of Abrolhos Rope Co and descendant of a lineage of fishermen who worked on the Abrolhos islands, she finds unique and creative ways to transform rubbish into beautiful treasures. "Growing up with dad being a professional fisherman, there was always lots of rope laying around. As a kid, I would make things from what I found," Ms Shields revealed. Her love and respect for the ocean and its inhabitants runs deep. Read more: "I identify as a cray fisherman's daughter from the Mid West. My grandfather after the war started fishing in the Abrolhos in the early 60s, then my dad went out on his own in the 70s, now my brother has taken over. We're the keepers of the islands, it's very important that it's preserved and cared for, not exploited," Ms Shields said. Most of the debris she finds in the ocean is from amateur fishermen. She says many are not aware of how to fish or crab safely, both for the marine life and the environment once they leave a certain location. "It's people coming out on their small vessels and not taking care of birds that specifically nest there [the Abrolhos islands]. They don't know how to tie rope, they don't check the weather, then their cray pots get stuck and they don't care." Read: Day one: How Mandurah businesses are navigating new COVID-19 rules Ms Shields also uses the rope her family has kept from their time as fishermen, and waste from other professionals who no longer have use for their equipment. "I take marine debris from the Coastal Waste Warriors as well. I get ute loads brought down to me, I can go through several stacked pallets of waste," Ms Shields said. Small plastic seems to be the most common debris Ms Shields finds around Mandurah, as well as rubbish littering local beaches and waterways. "We're so lucky to be able to drive on to beaches here which you can't do in the city. It is really disappointing when people have lit a fire, chucked rubbish on top then filled it over with sand. We come here with our kids. It's pretty gross," Ms Shields said. "It's about getting the community involved in more clean ups, sharing posts, spreading the word that we all use this coastline, so let's clean it up." Ms Shields is involved with the Coastal Waste Warriors, a local Mandurah group promoting sustainability and cleaning up our beaches and waterways through regular beach clean ups with the community. "We've been down here [in Mandurah] for six years. We're surfers, kite surfers, we fish and spear fish. I use the waterways every single day. I love having an organisation in Mandurah like them [Coastal Waste Warriors], because if we didn't have them, our estuary and beach would be filled with rubbish," Ms Shields said. Read: Jan 26, a day to mourn or celebrate? Mandurah community weighs in "We are such a throwaway society. I'm all about the 'buy once, buy well' mentality." It seems that people from far and wide are connecting with Ms Shields' sentiment of buying once and buying well, as her business, Abrolhos Rope Co, has continued to grow since it launched in 2019. Ms Shields said that her products could sell out within 10 minutes of launching on Instagram or Facebook. To find out more about Abrolhos Rope Co and where you can purchase Ms Shields products, click here: https://www.instagram.com/abrolhosrope_co/ or here: https://www.facebook.com/abrolhosropeco

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/158199151/c3b77207-f45c-47a7-9b1b-25e20b11150d.png/r0_113_701_509_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg