'No transmission': Eco Spa wrongly added as exposure site

Eco Spa has lost thousands of dollars due to cancellations after it was wrongly added as an exposure site, says owner Hannah Loreto. A person with COVID-19 attended the spa on Thursday, January 28 but everyone who attended was contacted by WA Health and returned a negative COVID-19 test result. Due to this Eco Spa didn't need to be added as an exposure site, however it was still listed. This listing has now been revoked. "WA Health contacted and tested everyone and advised us there was no transmission so it didn't need to be listed as an exposure site," Ms Loreto. "We were listed anyway and now my phone has been going off non-stop - it has been quite stressful." Ms Loreto said adding the spa as an exposure site had put fear and doubt in people's mind even though there had been no transmission. "It has brought up unnecessary fear and panic - we have lost thousands in cancellations." Eco Spa is trading as normal. Read more: Hannah Loreto from Eco Spa Mandurah on inspiration and running an award-winning business On Tuesday, WA recorded 13 new local cases and 11 from interstate to 8pm last night. Of the 13 new local cases, eight are related to known clusters. Five are unlinked to existing clusters at this stage and investigation continues. All cases are now in quarantine and public health continues to investigate and monitor them. Some of the cases have been infectious in the community. Contact tracers are working with these cases to determine potential public exposure sites which will be uploaded to the HealthyWA website when confirmed. Tuesday's figures bring the state's total number of active COVID-19 cases to 166. Of these, nine are in hotel quarantine, 156 are in self-quarantine and one is in hospital.

