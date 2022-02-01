Photography competition for seniors

community,

Seniors are being encouraged to get their cameras ready to enter the State Government's "The Golden Lens" photography competition. The competition is open to eligible WA Seniors Card Holders, and the brief is for entrants to "show the state what it means to age well and reflect on the varied and interesting lives that they live". There are numerous categories to enter including: active ageing, artistic photography, Aussie way of life, meaningful connection and people's choice. Dawesville resident Judy Drayton won the most recent Dawesville electorate competition with her nature photograph 'Pelican Delight'. Dawesville MP Lisa Munday said that since Dawesville was a place chosen by many seniors as their preferred place to retire, she was looking forward to seeing how full the lives are of locals in the electorate. "I love the motto behind this competition that 'people can learn and create at any age'; which advocates for seniors ageing well and living a life that showcases various interests and skills," Ms Munday said. All submissions must be made by April 4, to goldenlens@communities.wa.gov.au with a limit of four photos per person. For further information on entry requirements, prizes, terms and conditions and more visit www.seniorscard.wa.gov.au/goldenlens.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124091982/c2f7a391-eef7-480c-96bf-585a4e32d6bd.jpg/r0_69_450_323_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg