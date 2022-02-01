latest-news,

A Mandurah suburb has been named the 8th most tenant-friendly suburb within commuting distance to Perth. The recent data, commissioned by RentRabbit.com.au, identifies Dawesville as one of the top 20 suburbs where tenants can find affordable rents in decent suburbs that are within commuting distance of the CBD. Mandurah real estate agent, Gareth Doust of H&N Perry Estate Agents, says he is not surprised by the recent finding. "Dawesville has always been popular. You're either right on the coast or right on the estuary, it's a very nice part of the world," Mr Doust said. Read more: He added that commercial infrastructure in the area was catching up, with more amenities including the new shopping centre and Coles currently being developed at Florida Beach. "Dawesville has always had a lot of natural amenities. It's good value for money and has some of the best views of the estuary," Mr Doust said. The research, conducted by Suburbtrends, found that median weekly rent in Dawesville has increased by 16.7% from 2021 to 2022, with median rent at $420 per week. For context, Leederville, which came in at number 20, recorded median weekly rent of $525. Nevertheless, rental price increases are making it increasingly difficult for local families to compete in the current property market. Read: Workers isolate as Omicron hits WA mines RentRabbit.com.au co-founder Ben Pretty said life was tough for tenants on average incomes. "Vacancy rates are low in many parts of Perth and landlords are responding by jacking up rental rates. "I really feel for tenants who are being forced out of their homes and suburbs, especially when they have kids who are forced to change schools," Mr Pretty said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/158199151/5da2759a-f0e0-4777-a482-0217f1e37280.jpg/r5_0_1915_1079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg