Beats Under the Bridge was back by popular demand - a great afternoon of celebrations to end the school holidays. The event is for 13 to 17-year-olds and included a huge range of fun, music and activities including a silent disco, inflatables, festival face painting, a photo booth, free ice cream, giveaways and lots more. Related: Mandurah's Beats Under the Bridge takes over foreshore Local young artists performed during the afternoon including Brooke Bugeja, Detour, Sixth Avenue, Asparagus Soop and Ugly DJ Co. Beats Under the Bridge was designed for young people by the Mandurah Youth Advisory Group.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/claire.sadler/bdea55a6-5921-4b1a-b466-cf8819ca59d5.JPG/r0_385_5184_3314_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg