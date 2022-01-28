latest-news,

From January 31, patrons aged 16 and over will have to be double vaccinated before entering the Mandurah Aquatic and Recreation Centre (MARC). Before entering the MARC, Halls Head Recreation Centre and Mandurah Seniors Centre, visitors must present their proof of vaccination in an approved format along with valid ID or a valid exemption. If patrons use the ServiceWA or Express Plus Medicare applications, ID will not be required. These rules will include all patrons whether they are spectating, accompanying or directly using any of the facilities. Mask wearing directions will also continue to apply in all indoor areas. A City of Mandurah spokesperson confirmed the formal proof of vaccination directions came from the state government. The spokesperson thanked all of its customers and staff for their understanding and asked that everyone "continue to treat staff and each other respectfully at all times when they check vaccination status". Support for accessing the ServiceWA application is available via ServiceWA app: Support (www.wa.gov.au), or alternatively, staff at City of Mandurah Library can assist.

