Meet Molly Purser, the 14-year-old baking prodigy. Molly is one of those rare teenagers who has it all figured out. She began baking at a young age, before taking her practise to the next level and opening her business, Cupcakes N Sweet Treats, only three months ago. "I always enjoyed baking," Molly said. The business has grown a lot from October to now, with her mother, Donna Purser, adding that Molly receives about four to five messages a week. Read: Secret Harbour, Peel coach named one of seven AFLW community ambassador "She's had to stop taking on some clients because she's just so busy. We're so proud of her," Ms Purser said. Molly enjoys baking cupcakes the most, but also bakes cookies and cakes. She caters for birthdays, engagement parties, functions and other local business events. Recently, Molly baked 100 cookies and 100 cupcakes for the 20th anniversary of the Discount Drug Store in Greenfields, no small feat with her business still very new. "I was nervous getting my first function, but it was exciting," Molly said, adding that word-of-mouth and social media marketing were how the business took off. Self-taught, through trying and failing and of course, watching Tik Tok tutorials, Molly is an inspiring young woman who has big dreams for her business. Read: Dressmaker swaps marriages for masks as demand grows for quirky design "I want to open a bakery," Molly said, adding that she sees herself continuing her business through high school. Molly isn't just a fantastic baker, she's also a savvy business woman. When she's shopping for ingredients, Molly will have multiple websites up at once, constantly comparing prices to make sure she's getting the best deal. Molly has just been nominated for the Qion Small Business Achiever Award. When discussing how it felt to be nominated, Molly admitted she was "kind of nervous". The prize money, however, would make a big difference to her business. Read: 'Don't let my size fool you': Meet the criminal defence lawyer inspiring young legal minds "With the $2000 I want to buy a new mixer. I want to upgrade my machinery to continue growing my business," Molly said. Molly's business, Cupcakes N Sweet Treats, can be found on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Cupcakes-N-Sweet-Treats-102045015587760

