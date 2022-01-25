WA government reveals school COVID-19 plan as state records 15 new local cases

latest-news,

The Western Australian government has laid out plans for teachers and students returning to school next week. This comes as the state recorded 15 new local cases with two currently untraceable to previous cases. Two COVID-19 cases are in the hospital with one in ICU. Under the Education Department's COVID-19 ventilation strategy, contractors assessed all public school windows and air-conditioning systems. Air purifiers will be provided to class rooms with unsatisfactory ventilation. 1500 carbon dioxide monitors are also being provided, which will continue to assess ventilation. Cleaning services in schools will be enhanced. Education minister Sue Ellery said if someone attends the school while positive for COVID-19 the school might partly or fully shut down while contact tracing takes place. If a teacher has to isolate there is 5000 casual teachers prepared to step in. Premier Mark McGowan said it was important for schools to remain open. "We have taken every practicable step to prepare schools - we retain the capacity to boost measures if there is a large scale outbreak," he said. Mr McGowan and Ms Ellery urged parents to book their children in to get vaccinated. For a list of exposure sites visit, Healthy WA

