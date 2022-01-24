Exposure site in Mandurah as WA records 13 local cases of COVID-19

latest-news,

The Mandurah Sporting Globe has been listed as an exposure site. Anyone who was at the Sporting Globe between 6pm to 11.30pm on Friday, January 21 should get tested immediately and isolate until you get a negative result. As the state today records 13 new local cases of COVID-19, the 13th case reported from the Greater Bunbury region is believed to have been infectious in the community. Of the 13 new local cases, 10 are linked to the Coolbellup cluster, including eight household contacts and two close contacts. One other local case is a household contact from the Safety Bay cluster, and one other case attended Willagee IGA. All cases are in self-quarantine now and public health will continue to monitor them. WA Health is advising that anyone in the Perth, Peel and the South West regions experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should get tested immediately and isolate until they receive a negative result. For all exposure sites visit, Healthy WA Public testing clinics can be found via https://ww2.health.wa.gov.au/Media-releases/2022/COVID19-update-24-January-2022.

Sporting Globe in Mandurah listed as exposure site as WA records 13 local cases of COVID-19 Claire Sadler