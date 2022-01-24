latest-news,

Last week the Peel branch of the Mature Adults Learning Association (MALA) held its 6th Annual Summer School in Mandurah, for the first time spearheaded by new patron, Professor Lyn Beazley. As is fitting for someone as passionate about science as Professor Beazley, the academic program this year focused on physical and natural sciences. Interesting subjects included deep space exploration, Western Australia's unique biodiversity, cybercrime, forensics and geology. History and the arts also featured with analyses of the Wars of the Roses and conservation techniques for the restoration of WA's Monastic treasures. Read: Adult learning Peel MALA summer school declared a huge success MALA provides an opportunity for matured aged participants to learn from professors and experts in their field. There are no examinations, prerequisites or homework, participants have the chance to meet like-minded individuals and expand their knowledge on topics that interest them. "This year's lecturers and their presentations were world class and really showcased the academic talent we have in our state," convener, Judy de Vis, said. "We are so proud to introduce Lyn as our patron and will continue to bring the best of higher education to Mandurah throughout 2022." Details of this year's semester programs can be found on: www.mala.org.au.

