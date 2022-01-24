latest-news,

The community is invited to reflect, respect and celebrate at Mandurah's Australia Day celebrations on January 25 and 26 in the city centre. There will be celebrations for the whole family to enjoy in Mandjar Square and along the Eastern Foreshore including music, activities and a sausage sizzle. On Tuesday January 25, a traditional indigenous smoking ceremony will take place in Mandjar Square at 6pm. The community is invited to join this short ceremony, led by a local indigenous community member who will smoulder various native plants that will produce smoke. Read: Award of up to $25,000 offered for information to arrest and convict Dawesville arsonist Smoking ceremonies reflect the importance of fire in indigenous culture as a way to connect with country. The smoke symbolises the ability to ward off bad spirits and is said to have spiritual cleansing properties, paving the way for a bright future. On Wednesday January 26, the official Australia Day ceremony will start at 8am in Mandjar Square. It will include speeches by local dignitaries and Australia Day Ambassador Thea Kurniawan, who was named Young Community Citizen of the Year in 2019. The winners of the Community Citizen of the Year Awards will also be announced across the categories of Community Citizen of the Year, Senior Community Citizen of the Year (65 years and over), Young Community Citizen of the Year (25 years and under), Active Citizenship Award (for a group or event). Mandurah will hold one of its biggest citizenship ceremonies of the year with more than 100 new citizens taking the pledge this Australia Day. From 11am on the Eastern Foreshore there will be a range of family friendly fun including workshops, roving entertainment, water slides, inflatables, Critters Up Close, face painting and a sausage sizzle by the Mandurah Lions Club. Read: 'We've done everything right': Triple vaxxed WA family stuck in South Australia for month Mayor Rhys Williams encouraged the community to join the celebrations and enjoy a fun day out in Mandurah with something for everyone. "We're looking forward to celebrating Australia Day in true Mandurah spirit, so bring the family and come down to the City Centre to enjoy a range of fun and perhaps enjoy a meal or drink at one of our great local businesses. "The traditional smoking ceremony on January 25 is also a highlight of our Australia Day celebrations this year, and is a very meaningful event to witness. We'll also be welcoming more than 100 new citizens from 28 different countries who will be taking the pledge, and that's always a happy and proud moment to be part of," Mayor Williams said. Mandurah's Australia Day event is assisted by the Australian Government through the National Australia Day Council. There will be no fireworks at the 2022 Australia Day event. For more information about Australia Day in Mandurah go to www.mandurah.wa.gov.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/158199151/e907025e-806a-453c-a4b8-4cb181aac54c.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

