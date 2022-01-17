latest-news,

A family home on the canals on Aztec Island Retreat in Halls Head, Mandurah went up in flames late Sunday night. Callers reported a house roof on fire, with crews attending and discovering the tin roof of a four bedroom, two bathroom home ablaze. Crews from Mandurah Volunteer Fire and Rescue, Mandurah First, Falcon Volunteer Fire and Rescue, Rockingham First, the Special Equipment Tender, and the Department of Fire and Rescue, were called to the blaze at 11.20pm Sunday night. In a Facebook post this morning, Falcon Volunteer Fire and Rescue said their crews could still hear the properties smoke alarms sounding, even after mains power was isolated. One of the neighbours who witnessed the blaze told the Mail he was woken by the sound of emergency services crews in the early hours of the morning. He said he came outside to see the home engulfed in flames and crews rushing to fight the blaze. Owners Kathy and Jeff Nice said they called authorities last night when they heard alarms and smelt smoke. Ms Nice said they were unsure where the fire started in the home or the cause, though speculate it could have been the laundry or garage, based on the apparent route of the fire through the home. She said the entire home had been damaged by smoke, with little left that could be salvaged. Though both occupants escaped the home safely, most of their belongings had been lost to the fire, she said. A spokesperson from the Department of Fire and Emergency Services said that the fire had spread through most of the home, with parts of the tin roof collapsed. Crews had extinguished the fire by 3am Monday morning, then re-attended for a hot spot that flared up. The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage with forensics currently investigating the home.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/158199151/352dc967-88f9-43c7-9a77-1f21f603e4e4.jpg/r0_108_280_266_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg