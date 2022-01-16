'We need to act now, without delay': WA premier brings mask mandate back

latest-news,

The WA government are calling on residents who have been to an Applecross day spa to get tested after five people tested positive to COVID-19. On Sunday January 16, Premier Mark McGowan and health minister Amber Jade-Sanderson said the U Natural Spa Therapy on Cannington Highway was now an exposure on January 7 to January 13. "The three new local cases will be included in tomorrow's [Monday] update," Mr McGowan said. "Two of these local cases have also been linked to U Natural Spa Therapy in Applecross. "Do not hesitate, do not assume you are fine because you have no symptoms. You must go get tested. "What we know from the Omicron experience over east is that you can be carrying the virus with you, and have no symptoms. So don't leave it until it is too late - go get tested now. "In light of the growing number of cases in WA, today we are raising the alarm. We need everyone in Perth and Peel to take this situation very seriously. "We now have community spread of Omicron in Perth - we know it spreads fast and easily. The spread of Omicron is serious and requires a serious response. "So, I have an urgent plea for anyone in Perth and Peel who is unwell to go get tested immediately and isolate until you have a negative result." Another therapy place added to the exposure list is Mount Lawley's New U Massage for Monday January 10. From 6pm tonight people who are in Perth or have been in Perth since January 6 need to wear a mask indoors. "The mask mandate will not apply to the home, and will not apply for people doing vigorous indoor exercise or children under 12," Premier McGowan said. "We need to act now, without delay." More exposure sites have been listed on the healthywa website.

