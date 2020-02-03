Peel Cricket Association: Pinjarra cruise past Mandurah for fourth straight win | Round 14

sport, local-sport, peel, cricket, association, mandurah, pinjarra, singleton, waroona, pca

The Pinjarra Tigers continued their excellent Peel Cricket Association season with a 140-run partnership between Jamie Lee and Jason Poolman leading them to victory over Mandurah on Saturday. The opening duo combined to almost overcome Mandurah's entire total on their lonesome, buoying Pinjarra to a fourth consecutive victory. But the win was set up by a stout bowling effort, with Joseph Slade shining late in the piece. Matt France dismissed opener Brendan Okey for a duck to leave Mandurah at 1/1, and contributions from Corey Wasley (44), Matt Jenkinson (28) and Brett Ronan (22) did little to help the home side's chances. Slade snared Wasley to trigger a collapse, and eventually claimed the final three wickets of the innings to finish with a stunning 4/6 off 4.5 overs, dismissing Mandurah on 142. From there Lee and Poolman put them to the sword. The former notched 57 runs from 59 deliveries, hitting nine boundaries in the process (three going for six). But Poolman was even more dominant, facing one less ball and amassing an unbeaten 76 runs hitting 13 boundaries along the way (four maximums). Lee was eventually out with Pinjarra just three runs away from victory, but they eventually snared the runs they needed. The win keeps the Tigers well on top of the Peel Cricket Association ladder. Jesse Buck tallied 66 runs and piled up five wickets to guide South Mandurah past the Seals in round 14. Batting first, Buck arrived with the Falcons slumping at 2/31 early in their innings, but his half-century and more gave them belief while Matt Hill (36) and Jack Sears (31) also pitched in as the team finished on 9/213. The Seals looked up for the fight with Sean Hetel (36) and Matt Rose (31) digging in early, but Buck scorched them on his way to 5/4 figures from six overs. Shoalwater Bay was eventually ousted on just 111 runs, delivering a crucial win for South Mandurah's finals hopes. Efficient bowling from Peter Russell led Baldivis past Halls Head. Electing to bat first Halls Head weren't able to find a rhythm in scoring, thanks in large to Russell snaring a stingy 2/12 from 10 overs to keep them to just 96 runs before they were all out in the 44th over. From there Willem De Klerk led the way with 33 runs as Baldivis hung on to second spot. They remain a solitary point above Waroona on the ladder. Waroona moved within striking distance of a top two spot with a victory over the Irwinians. Opening with the bat Bryce Evans attempted to power Singleton to a respectable total with his 55 runs, but received little support with the side all out on 108 thanks to strong bowling from Mitchell Smith (3/25) and Zac Moody (2/12). Jayden Deorsa (54 not out) and Ben Wright (39 not out) then teamed up to spur the Warriors to victory, with the pair unbeaten as they overcame the total in a click above 32 overs.

